Women's World Cup: India win toss, elect to bat first

London, July 2: Team India captain Mithali Raj won the toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in the match 11 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2017.

India are enjoying a good run of form as they won both their previous matches against England and West Indies. They registered two convincing wins are on course to reach the semis.

Pakistan, on the other hand, lost both their matches and are struggling at the bottom half of the league table. It is a must win match for the women in green.

India's Smita Mandhana is in sublime form as she performed in both the wins against the hosts and West Indies last match.

It is to be noted that India enjoy a 9-0 head to head record against Pakistan in ODI.

Playing XIs

India: Poonam Raut, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj (captain), Harmanpreet Kaur, Mona Meshram, Jhulan Goswami, Mansi Joshi, Ekta Bisht, Sushma Verma (wicketkeeper), Poonam Yadav.

Pakistan: Ayesha Zafar, Nahida khan, Javeriya Khan, Iram Javed, Nain Abidi, AI Khokar, Sidra Nawaz (wicketkeeper), Sana Mir (captain), N Sundhu, Diana Baig, Sadia Yousaf.

INDw XI: P Raut, S Mandhana, D Sharma, M Raj, H Kaur, M Meshram, J Goswami, M Joshi, E Bisht, S Verma, P Yadav — ICC Live Scores (@ICCLive) July 2, 2017

