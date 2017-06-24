Women's World Cup: Indian skipper Mithali Raj creates world record

Derby, June 24: Indian captain Mithali Raj created a world record today (June 24) against England at the ICC Women's World Cup 2017.

Mithali Raj smashed a brilliant 71 off 84 balls to guide team India 281 in 50 overs for the loss of 3 wickets. Openers Punam Rawat and Smriti Mandhana formed 144 runs opening partnership.

Mithali's half-century today was her seventh consecutive fifty in international cricket. In the process, she smashed the previous record of 6 consecutive fifty which was held jointly by Lindsay Reeler, Charlotte Edwards, and Ellyse Perry.

The Indian captain is one of the best batswomen in the world. His previous six half-centuries were 70*, 64, 73*, 51*, 54 and 62*. Interestingly she was unbeaten in 5 among the 7 innings.

It was also her 47th ODI fifty, most by any woman cricketer in the world. Raj made her debut way back in 1999. The 34-year-old has played 177 matches scoring 5781 runs with an average of 52.08.

The Indian women's team is currently ranked third in the world in ICC's ODI rankings. Their opponent England are just a rank below.

