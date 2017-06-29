Women's World Cup: India opt to field against West Indies

Taunton, June 29: India won the toss and opted to field against West Indies in their ICC Women's World Cup match here today (June 29).

India are playing an unchanged team, while West Indies have made one change, bringing in Kyshona Knight in place of Shakera Selman.

Playing XIs

India: Punam Raut, Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj (captain), Harmanpreet Kaur, Deepti Sharma, Mona Meshram, Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Ekta Bisht, Sushma Verma (wicketkeeper), Poonam Yadav.

West Indies: Hayley Matthews, Felicia Walters, Stafanie Taylor (captain), Deandra Dottin, Merissa Aguilleira (wicketkeeper), Kyshona Knight, Chedean Nation, Shanel Daley, Afy Fletcher, Anisa Mohammed, Shamilia Connell.

PTI