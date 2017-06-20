Women's World Cup: India lose warm-up match to New Zealand

London, June 20: England continued its preparations for the ICC Women's World Cup with a convincing eight-wicket victory over Sri Lanka on Monday (June 19).

Captain Heather Knight returned from injury to score 32 not out and took one wicket as England bowled Sri Lanka out for 155 and then reached that total for the loss of just two wickets in 30.2 overs at Queen's Park, Chesterfield.

Pace bowler Anya Shrubsole was the star performer with the ball as she took three for 27 - including the wicket of Sri Lanka opener Nipuni Hansika in just the fourth over.

Katherine Brunt - who will feature in her fourth WWC for England - chipped in with two wickets as Sri Lanka was skittled for 155.

With the bat, Sarah Taylor (49 not out) and Knight saw England to victory after Sri Lanka captain Inoka Ranaweera took the wicket of England opener Lauren Winfield (35) and Oshadi Ranasinghe trapped Tammy Beaumont (31) LBW.

In Derby, 2000 WWC winner New Zealand warmed up for this year's competition with a comfortable seven-wicket victory over India.

Punam Raut (33) top-scored for India, who opted to bat first after winning the toss, as wickets tumbled with regularity.

Mithali Raj (21) and Mona Meshram (30 not out) were the only other batters to reach double figures as India was put through the wringer.

New Zealand's Anna Peterson, Erin Bermingham and Hannah Rowe all took a pair of wickets apiece as India was dismissed for 130 in 45.1 overs.

The White Ferns wasted little time in knocking off its required runs, with Rachel Priest hitting 52 and captain Suzie Bates making 30.

Poonam Yadav took two wickets but her efforts proved in vain as New Zealand sauntered to 133 for three in just 26.3 overs, seen home by Katey Martin (29 not out) and Sophie Devine (20 not out).

England faces New Zealand on 22 June and India plays Sri Lanka in the final WWC warm-up matches ahead of the tournament.

Scores in brief

England beat Sri Lanka by eight wickets at Chesterfield

Sri Lanka 155 in 47.2 overs (Chamari Athapatthu 33, Prasadani Weerakkody 23, Hasini Perera 20; Anya Shrubsole 3-27, Katherine Brunt 2-44)

England 156-2, in 30.2 overs (Sarah Taylor 49 not out, Laura Winfield 35, Heather Knight 32 not out, Tammy Beaumont 31; Inoka Ranaweera 1-21, Oshadi Ranasinghe 1-25)

Player of the match - Anya Shrubsole (England)

New Zealand beat India by seven wickets in Derby

India 130, in 45.1 overs (Poonam Raut 33, Mona Meshram 30 not out, Mithali Raj 21; Anna Peterson 2-14, Erin Bermingham 2-20)

New Zealand 133-3, in 26.3 overs (Rachel Priest 52, Suzie Bates 30, Katey Martin 29; Poonam Yadav 2-19, Ekta Bisht 1-34)

Player of the match - Rachel Priest (New Zealand)

OneIndia News