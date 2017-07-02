Women's World Cup: India enjoy 9-0 head to head record against Pakistan in ODIs

Bengaluru, July 2: India take on arch-rivals Pakistan today in the match 11 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 at Derby, England.

World Cup Special Site; Schedule; Photos

The Mithali Raj-led team has won their last two matches against England and West Indies convincingly and are high on confidence.

In contrast, Pakistan lost both their matches against South Africa and England. Their performance has been below par so far. They lost their last match to hosts England by 107 runs D/L method.

A cricket match between the two rival nations is always a treat to watch for the fans in whichever format it is played.

The contest between these two sides though are generally one-sided as the India eves enjoy and 9-0 head to record against Pakistan in One Day Internationals.

India-Pakistan met for the first time in 2005 and since then these two have clashed 9 times. The women in blue have emerged victorious every single time.

Team India are currently ranked third in the world in ODIs while Pakistan are 6th. Going by recent form, the Pakistanis are absolutely no match for the Indian women's team.

The last time these two teams clashed was in last year during the ICC Women's World T20. The game was called off due to rain.

OneIndia News