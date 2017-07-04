Women's World Cup: Ekta Bisht's father sold tea to realise his daughter's dreams

New Delhi, July 4: Indian women cricket team's star spinner Ekta Bisht grabbed a fifer as dominant India crushed Pakistan by 95 runs in the league match of the ICC Women's World Cup 2017 on Sunday (July 2).

World Cup Special Site; Photos; Schedule

The left-arm spinner Bisht finished her full quota of ten overs by conceding just 18 runs to skittle arch rivals Pakistan out and give India their third consecutive win in the tournament.

Bisht (10-2-18-5) ensured India restrict Pakistan eves to lowly 74 in 38.1 overs who were chasing a target of 170 and was adjudged Player of the match for her impressive figures.

The journey of the 31-year-old cricketer has been one to remember much before her debut for India in an ODI against Australia at Chesterfield in 2011.

Her consistency with the ball could be understood with the fact that she has picked up 68 wickets in 43 ODI matches at an average of 19.04 and economy of 3.30. She has grabbed 45 wickets in 36 T20Is as well, which further tells the story about her success.

Ekta's father has worked very hard to help realise his daughter's dreams. Her family's hardships and humble beginnings inspired Ekta worked harder to climb the ladders of success and reach where she's at present.

In an interview to Times of India, her father, Kundan Singh Bisht, revealed had to sell tea to make ends meet after retiring as havaldar from the Indian Army. To support his family of three kids and his wife, Kundan found it very hard to make both ends meet with a meagre pension of Rs 1,500 after he retired from the Army in 1988. He opened up a tea stall in Almora for an extra income.

"Ekta started playing cricket when she was just six. From then on, her love for the sport only grew. We were sure that she would do the country proud and she has done just that since she joined the national team in 2011," Kundan told TOI.

Ekta's parents said that their daughter dared to do things others could only think of. "She loved the sport so much that she started playing cricket with boys. People would come and watch because she was the only girl in a team of boys. It put a strain on our finances but we supported her fully. She was a responsible child and would save the money we gave her during trials," the cricketer's mother, Tara, said.

"Our finances improved after she was selected for the cricket team as sponsors started pouring in. Eventually, my husband's pension also increased and we could finally shut down the tea stall," said her mother.

OneIndia News