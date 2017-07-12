Women's World Cup: Australia win toss, elect to field against India

London, July 12: Australia skipper Meg Lanning won the toss and elected to bowl against India in a crucial ICC Women's World Cup match, here today (July 12).

Both the teams are unchanged. The winner of the match will get close to a semifinal berth.

India's 4 match winning streak came to an end last game as they lost to South Africa in a heartbreaking manner.

They are now 3rd on the table tied on points with Australia and England.

Playing XIs

India: Poonam Raut, Smriti Mandhana, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Sushma Verma, Jhulan Goswami, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav.

Australia: Beth Mooney, Nicole Bolton, Ellyse Perry, Meg Lanning, Elyse Villani, Alex Blackwell, Alyssa Healy, Ashleigh Gardner, Jess Jonassen, Megan Schutt, Kristen Beams.

OneIndia News