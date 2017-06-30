Women's World Cup: Australia's Meg Lanning beats Hashim Amla, Virat Kohli to claim this ODI record

London, June 30:New Delhi, June 30: Australia women's cricket team captain Meg Lanning has surpassed male cricketers Virat Kohli and Hashim Amla to achieve a landmark feat in one-day international cricket.

Lanning, 25, slammed an unbeaten 152 against Sri Lanka in the league match of the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2017 and guided Australia to an emphatic eight-wicket win.

With that brilliant knock, the right-handed top-order batswoman became fastest cricketer to score 11 ODI centuries.

Lanning took just 59 innings to reach the milestone which her male counterparts too couldn't achieve in such short span of time.

South Africa opener Amla, who is fastest among male cricketers to reach as many tons in the 50-over format, took 5 more innings than Lanning.

Amla's opening partner Quinton de Kock is the second fastest male cricketer to slam 11 ODI tons with 65 innings. While India's 'run machine' Kohli took 82 innings to reach the same milestone, 23 more innings than Lanning.

The aggressive Australian batswoman also holds the record for most centuries in women's ODI cricket.

Lanning's brilliant ton against Sri Lanka women was studded with 19 fours and a six. She took just 135 deliveries in her innings as the defending champions chased down a competitive target of 258 in 43.5 overs for the loss of two wickets.

Lanning batted at a strike rate of 112.59 to put her Sri Lankan counterpart Chamari Athapaththu's dazzling 178* in vain.

Left-handed batter Athapaththu's 143-ball knock comprised 22 fours and six sixes and is the third-highest score in women's ODIs.

But her incredible effort went in vain against Lanning's brilliance as Australia didn't face any trouble in the run chase.

Quickest to 11 centuries in ODIs (Men and Women):

Meg Lanning (W) Aus 59 innings.

Hashim Amla (M) SA 64 innings.

Quinton de Kock (M) SA 65 innings.

Virat Kohli (M) India 82 innings.

