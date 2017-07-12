Women's World Cup 2017: Mithali Raj becomes first woman to score 6000 runs in ODIs

London, July 12: India skipper Mithali Raj created world record as she became the first female cricketer to score 6,000 ODI runs during the match against Australia in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2017 at Bristol on Wednesday (July 12).

The 34-year-oldd Raj also surpassed former England batter Charlotte Edwards' record for most runs in women's ODI cricket. Edwards scored 5992 runs in her ODI career.

After reaching at 34 against Australia, Raj leapfrogged Edwards' in her 183 ODI appearance.

Raj, who is often dubbed as Sachin Tendulkar of women's cricket, breached the 6000 mark in style as she hammered Kristen Beams for a massive six over her head.

She was dismissed for 69 (114b 4x4 1x6) by Beams on her own delivery in an attempt to score quickly.

The right-handed batswoman has been a prolific run-scorer and averages a whopping 51.37. She is still happens to be the youngest to slam a ton on her debut and youngest ever ODI centurion.

Raj announced her arrival on international stage as a 16-year-old when she slammed her maiden hundred on debut against Ireland.

At the age of 19, Raj smashed 214 against England at Taunton in a Test match, which was the highest ever individual Test score until Pakistan's Kiran Baluch in slammed 242 against West Indies in 2004.

Raj has broken and created several records in her 18-year-long ODI career. Only recently, she became the first batter to slam seven consecutive ODI fifties.

Raj was the captain of the Indian team that reached final of the Women's World Cup final in 2005, but were beaten by mighty Australia.

Raj's most remarkable stat is that she has averaged over 40 in ODIs in 15 calendar years since her debut - the same number as Tendulkar managed over his own career. At 34, she still has time on her side to better Tendulkar's record.

Raj, who departed for a golden duck in the previous game against South Africa, would be keen to bounce back. A win against defending champions Australia would take India a step closer towards securing a semifinal spot.

OneIndia News