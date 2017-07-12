Women's World Cup 2017: Mithali Raj on the brink of becoming all-time great in ODIs

London, July 12: India skipper Mithali Raj would be chasing a personal milestone when India Women's Cricket Team clashes with Australia in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2017 at Bristol on Wednesday (July 12).

Raj, 34, is just 34 runs short of surpassing former England batter Charlotte Edwards' record for most runs in women's ODI cricket.

Edwards scored 5992 runs in her ODI career while Raj has scored 5,959 runs in 182 ODIs she has represented India to.

If she scores 41 runs, then Mithali will become the first woman cricketer to amass 6,000 ODI runs. She is often dubbed as Sachin Tendulkar of women's cricket and a milestone like this would only prove this comparison right.

The right-handed batswoman has been a prolific run-scorer and averages a whopping 51.37. She is still the youngest to slam a ton on her debut and youngest ever ODI centurion.

Raj announced her arrival on international stage as a 16-year-old when she slammed her maiden hundred on debut against Ireland.

At the age of 19, Raj smashed 214 against England at Taunton in a Test match, which was the highest ever individual Test score untill Pakistan's Kiran Baluch in slammed 242 against West Indies in 2004.

Raj has broken and created several records in her 18-year-long ODI career. Only recently, she became the first batter to slam seven consecutive ODI fifties.

Raj was the captain of the Indian team that reached final of the Women's World Cup final in 2005, but were beaten by mighty Australia.

Raj's most remarkable stat is that she has averaged over 40 in ODIs in 15 calendar years since her debut - the same number as Tendulkar managed over his own career. At 34, she still has time on her side to better Tendulkar's record.

Raj, who departed for a golden duck in the previous game against South Africa, would be keen to bounce back. A win against defending champions Australia would take India a step closer towards securing a semifinal spot.

OneIndia News