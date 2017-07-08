Women's World Cup: India win toss, opt to field first against South Africa

Leicester, July 8: Team India captain Mithali Raj won the toss and opted to field first against South Africa in the match 18 of the ICC Women's World Cup 2017.

The India eves are on roll at the moment by winning 4 out of 4 matches they have played in the tournament so far.

They defeated hosts England, West Indies, arch rivals Pakistan and Sri Lanka last match and are on course to reach the last four stage of the competition. A win today against the South Africans will confirm their berth in the semis.

South Africa, on the other hand, have had an average tournament so far. They have won 2 matches out of 4 and lost 1. 1 game was washed out due to rain.

It is a must win match for the women in green as two points today would keep them in the hunt to reach semis.

India will heavily bank upon batswomen like Smriti Mandhana and Captain Mithali Raj who are tantalizing form in the World Cup.

Playing XIs

India: Smriti Mandhana, Poonam Raut, Deepti Sharma, Mithali Raj, Harmanpreet Kaur, Veda Krishnamurthy, Shikha Pandey, Jhulan Goswami, Sushma Verma, Ekta Bisht, Poonam Yadav.

South Africa: Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Trisha Chetty, Mignon du Preez, Marizanne Kapp, Chloe Tryon, Dane van Niekerk, Sune Luus, Shabnim Ismail, Ayabonga Khaka, Moseline Daniels.

OneIndia News