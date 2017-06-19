Will help you pack, Gambhir tells separatist Mirwaiz who cheered Pak win

Gautam Gambhir had a suggestion for Kashmir separatist, Mirwaiz Umer Farooq.

A suggestion ‪@MirwaizKashmir‬ why don't u cross the border? U will get better fireworks (Chinese?), Eid celebs there.I can help u wid packing, Gambhir said in a tweet.

The tweet was in response to Farooq's celebration after Pakistan defeated India in the ICC Champions Trophy finals on Sunday. He had tweeted, "Fireworks all around, feels like an early Eid here. Better team took the day. Congratulations team ‪#Pakistan."‬

‪The separatist had also posted similar messages after Pakistan had beaten Sri Lanka to enter the finals. ‬ This tweet of his earned the ire of many, including political leaders, who asked the media and the people to ignore the comments made by 'anti-national elements like him.'

Meanwhile, fans of the Indian Cricket Team have not been pleased with India's defeat and the locals in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur and Uttarkhand's Haridwar broke their TV sets and protested after Pakistan's win.

OneIndia News