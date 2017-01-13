Will change my batting order again if team wants me to do, says MS Dhoni

Pune, Jan 13: India's outgoing skipper for the limited overs team Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Friday said he changed his batting order according to the team's requirement.

Dhoni reveals why he stepped down as captain; Ind-Eng series schedule

Dhoni recently stepped down from captaincy of One-Day International and T20 International teams. He also said he is ready to change his batting order again "if the team wants me to do".



"The top-order batsmen batted really well and I felt there was no explosive finisher at the lower order and due to that I was batting lower down the order," Dhoni said while addressing the media ahead of India's first One-Day International (ODI) against England, here on January 15.

"Over the years, I changed my batting order according to the team's requirements. I am ready to change my batting order according to the responsibility given to me in the times ahead," he added.

"As a cricketer, many things have changed for me since 2007. I debuted in 2004, was given the captaincy in 2007. If I see my journey since then, I had to change according to the team's needs. I started in the lower order, then moved up the ladder. My batting order was never fixed. I used to get batting for 25-30 overs. However, it changed in the last few years," he added.

Dhoni also reckoned he prefers one leader in all three formats of the game.

"I don't believe in split captaincy. For the team, there has to be only one leader," the star wicketkeeper-batsman from Ranchi said.

The 35-year-old also heaped praise on his successor Virat Kohli, saying Virat always wanted to improve when he got chances to play.

"Kohli and me have been close right from the start. He always wanted to improve and contribute in the chances he got. I believe this team will be the most successful Indian team under Virat's captaincy," Dhoni, who led India to the inaugural World Twenty20 title in 2007 and to the ODI World Cup in 2011, said.

Dhoni also spoke about his cricket journey so far. "I don't regret anything in life. There is plenty of good things that have happened. It has been the journey for me, with ups and downs."

"When I started, there were lot of senior players in the team and once they left, we had to ensure the smooth transition. Overall, it was a journey that I really enjoyed. Brings smile on the face."

