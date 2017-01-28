Wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha to open batting

Kolkata, Jan 28: Wriddhiman Saha always tries to become nonchalant. Even after scoring his career best double century in the Irani Cup match against Gujarat the Indian wicketkeeper did not seem ecstatic at all.

He has returned to Kolkata on Wednesday night and spent the whole day on Republic Day with his family before again joining Bengal team's practice on Friday (January 27) for the preparation of Syed Mustaq Ali Twenty20 East Zone championship being held in Kolkata this season.



Wriddhiman has received congratulatory messages from Indian coach Anil Kumble, his captain Virat Kohli and from the cricketers like Suresh Raina. But when asked about the encouragement, Wriddhiman calmly replied, "Obviously their messages are inspiring. But I should not be elated. As a batsman-wicketkeeper I should perform in any level of the game. Besides the fact, those things have been past. I believe in present."

Looking forward to his philosophy, Saha now aims at his show in the forthcoming Musthaq Ali T20 Championship. He wants to open the innings for Bengal in the Championship.

He was asked whether it will be difficult for him to adjust as he usually plays in the middle order. Wriddhiman said, "I am not at all thinking about Test now (after the end of Syed Mustaq Ali tournament, Bangladesh will come to India to play one Test). I have set my eyes on the Syed Mustaq Ali Championship and my aim is to contribute runs as an opener in the championship."

Incidentally, former Indian batsman VVS Laxman was seen in action after a long time, batting at the nets to guide Bengal batsmen in the team's training. But Laxman, after showing glimpses of his old touch at the nets for some time, conducted situation training for the senior batsmen in practice.

Someone like Manoj Tiwari was given a situation where he has to score 15 runs in an over to bring victory. Someone like Wriddhiman was provided a situation where the team was facing slog overs.

Laxman later said, "Wriddhiman’s inclusion in the team will strengthen Bengal. He is in terrific form."

