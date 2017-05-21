Why did Stephen Fleming dress like football coach for IPL 2017 final?

Hyderabad, May 21: Rising Pune Supergiant head coach Stephen Fleming was seen dressed up like a football coach in their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 final match against Mumbai Indians here on Sunday (May 21).

The former New Zealand captain, who has been the coach of the RPS franchise since its inception, put on a suit and sat in the dug out. (Sundar sets IPL record)

Apparently, the RPS coach had a bet with the players that he would dress like that if his team reached the final of the cash-rich league.

Pune reached their maiden IPL final by defeating Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 1 on May 16 by 20 runs.

Fleming's boys have performed very well as the coach of the Rising Pune Supergiant. His team may not have had a good show in the last season but his team has performed exceptionally well in the ongoing tournament and they are the finalists.

Mumbai Indians are playing their fourth IPL final while it will be the maiden final for RPS, which was supposed to play for only two IPL seasons.

Billed as a "Maharashtra Derby", the summit clash is set to be a bit more than an inter-city battle with huge reputations of big stars at stake.

Fleming was, earlier, the coach of Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings (CSK) - which happens to be one of the most successful IPL franchise so far.

Here's how Twitterati reacted watching Flemming sporting suit in the dug-out:

OneIndia News