Who should replace Anil Kumble? The former coaches' view

Bengaluru, July 6: Identifying the next coach of Indian cricket team has been a grand circus after Anil Kumble's unceremonius exit from the hot seat. The various stakeholders, media, fans and several ex-players, have pinned their focus on who should succeed the spin legend.

Some have favoured Ravi Shastri because of his easy-going way, popularity among the players and tactical nous, a few others pitched in for Virender Sehwag precisely for the aforementioned reasons, while some others favoured Tom Moody for his proved track record as a coach.

So, what should be that singular quality or confluence of qualities the three wise men - Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman - should trace when they sit together next week to pick THE man?

There can be several opinions on it but none can answer that question better than those who have already sat on that chair. OneIndia reached out to a few names to find it out.

Gary Kirsten (2008-2011): Under the South African, India won the 2011 World Cup and became No 1 in ICC Test rankings.

"Flexibility in decision making. A coach should be able to identify the situation and take a call accordingly. A coach has to learn all the time and seek things that move the players, especially the younger ones, in one direction. He needs to create a flexible environment within the dressing room. Unlike in a sports like football, cricket needs someone who works in an inconspicuous manner. Personal glory, for a coach, should not be on his chart. A coach should try to make himself credible to the players."

John Wright (2000-2005): Under the New Zealander, India reached the 2003 World Cup final and achieved great success against an all-conquering Australian side, including in that epic series in 2001-02. He became the first foreign coach of Indian cricket team.

"A coach needs to understand that players win the matches. A coach needs to create an atmosphere where ideas are exchanged freely. He should be aware of the pool of players around him - their strength, weakness and should be able to engage them in a talk. Players, especially in a place like India, come from various places and have varied background and a coach hould bridge the gap between them, creating a team."

Anshuman Gaekwad (1997-99): The former India batsman was the coach when Anil Kumble took 10 wickets in an innings against Pakistan.

"Unlike in the past, coaching has become more personal in nature. It is no longer a school master task. A coach should work closely with every player and suggest some changes if he notices a flaw. But ultimately, it is up to the players to accept it or not. A coach cannot think of a one-size-fit-all formula."

OneIndia News