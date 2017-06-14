When Virat Kohli was in tears sharing captaincy news with Anushka Sharma

Bengaluru, June 14: Indian cricket team captain Virat Kohli recently revealed how he was in tears after sharing the news of getting appointed as the skipper with alleged girlfriend Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma.

Speaking to Star Sports in an interview, the ace Indian batsman shared this incident. He is currently in England with Indian team who have reached the semi-final of ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

On the captaincy incident, he said: "I was in Mohali and there was a test series going on. I was with Anushka then, she had come to visit me.

"Surprisingly, when I was made Test Captain, then also she was in Melbourne with me. That was a very special moment we shared together.

"During the Mohali incident, they had spoken to me already. When I hung up the phone and told her, for me it was like a flashback.

"From the moment I started playing in my academy until the Mohali game. I was emotional, I was in tears because I had never thought that I will see this day.

"What was more beautiful was that, I was able to share it with Anushka. It was something that I will always remember."

Virat Kohli was given the captaincy of Indian cricket team in 2015 after MS Dhoni retired from the format during India's tour to Australia.

The ODI captaincy was handed over to him this January just before the series against England after Dhoni decided to resign from the post of limited overs captain.

Virat and Anushka have never accepted their relationship in public though the cricketer has shared several photographs of them on social media. This the first time that the Indian skipper has publicly spoken about the actress.

OneIndia News