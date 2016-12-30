When Anushka Sharma stopped Rahul Dravid from signing autographs midway

New Delhi, Dec 30: Bollywood actor Anushka Sharma has revealed about an awkward incident with Rahul Dravid, popularly known as the Wall of Indian Cricket.

The Bollywood actor, who is in news for being in a relationship with her cricketer boyfriend Virat Kohli, has narrated the her first meeting with Dravid and a memorable moment that followed.



According to Anushka, she went to see Dravid when the cricketer arrived at M Chinnaswamy Stadium for a shoot, several years back. She took Dravid's autograph for her brother, who apparently is a big fan of the former Indian captain.

Talking about the incident, Ansushka was quoted by ZeeNews as saying, "When Rahul Dravid came for a shoot at Chinnaswamy Stadium, we went to see him. I took my brother's book and pen and went up to Dravid for his autograph, since he was feeling shy. I was never star struck."

The situation became awkward when Anushka had to ask for her pen back as the cricketer continued using her pen to keep signing other autographs.

"Dravid took my pen and started signing other autographs too. After waiting for him to return my pen, I walked up to him and asked for it back," the actor broke into laughter while revealing.

The Bollywood actress also opened up on constantly being in news for her relationship with India's star cricketer Virat Kohli.

Speaking about the matter she said, "Sometimes I wish I was never a part of this industry that puts me in the spotlight. Dealing with Winners of 27 world series, they have got the wage bill to the hatred is tough."

Only today (Dec 30), Kohli and Anushka dismissed the rumours of their engagement in Uttarakhand on January 1. The two are spending vacations together in Dehradun.

Kohli took to Twitter to junk the speculations and asked the media to stop fanning rumours.

