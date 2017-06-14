What is MS Dhoni doing ahead of Champions Trophy semi-final?

Birmingham, June 14: Mahendra Singh Dhoni is enjoying his time with his family ahead of the big semi-final against Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

The official Instagram page of the Indian cricket team posted a picture of Dhoni with wife Sakshi and daughter Ziva. The caption read, "@mahi7781 with his better half @sakshisingh_r and little Ziva #TeamIndia #CT17."

Dhoni was carrying Ziva with wife by his side in Birmingham. With no captaincy responsibility, Dhoni is relaxed and is spending time with family in between matches at the global 50-over tournament.

On June 9, Sakshi had posted a picture on her Instagram account where the trio was having dinner at a restaurant in England.

India, the defending champions, knock South Africa out on Sunday (June 11) to make the last-four stage.

The 1st semi-final will be contested by England and Pakistan today (June 14) in Cardiff.

Fans are hoping for an India-Pakistna final. The title decider will be played on Sunday (June 18).

