What did MS Dhoni do on his last day as India captain?

New Delhi, Jan 5: Mahendra Singh Dhoni relinquished himself as the captain of India's limited overs team on Wednesday (Jan 4) to make way for Virat Kohli to lead the side ahead of upcoming home series against England.

MS Dhoni gave one of the biggest shocks to the cricketing world with his bold decision, which nobody was expecting.

According to Dhoni's his close friend and confidante, Arun Pandey, it was a well thought out decision and wasn't taken in a haste or overnight.

"You don't take decision like this overnight. It was well thought out. Dhoni thought this was the right time to step aside and continuing playing as wicketkeeper batsman," Pandey told PTI.

Pandey's statement shows how tough the 35-year-old Ranchi cricketer mentally is, and the way he spent his last day as India captain corroborates the fact.

The 'Captain Cool' spent his last day as a captain of the Indian team with players of Jharkhand during their semi-final match against Gujarat at Nagpur.

As per a ESPNCricinfo report, Dhoni had a 30-minute long meeting with his Jharkhand team-mates on their Ranji Trophy campaign.

Dhoni chatted with them about the highs and lows in a campaign that, in many ways, was pathbreaking. Jharkhand were playing their first ever semi-final in the Ranji Trophy since their entry in 2004.

As per the report, at a time when the world received message about him giving up the captaincy, Dhoni was fiddling away on his Playstation console, challenging his mates to a game of FIFA even as four security guards stood outside the room preventing the hotel staff and bell boys from seeking autographs or selfies.

After everyone had dispersed, Dhoni rallied his team together for a small dinner. He walked out relaxed, as if nothing in the world had changed for him, added the report.

Jharkhand were skittled out for 111 in their second innings after being set a target of 235 runs on day four of the semi-final as Gujarat defeated them by 123 runs.

Gujarat turned it around in dramatic fashion after starting the day at 100 for four and were just 82 runs ahead of first-time semi-finalists.

