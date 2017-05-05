West Indies win 2nd Test as Pakistan collapse to 81 all out

Bridgetown (Barbados), May 5: The West Indies beat Pakistan by 106 runs for a series-levelling victory as Shannon Gabriel took 5/11 on the last day of the second Test yesterday (May 4).

Pakistan were all out for 81 in its second innings in 34.4 overs, unable to cope with the pace of Gabriel, who finished with his best Test match figures of 9-92.

Pakistan's collapse was sudden but not surprising. They went to lunch at 35-5 then quickly dropped to 36-7.

Sarfraz Ahmed was the final man out in the afternoon session, top scorer on 23 in a familiar second-innings collapse by the tourists.

Earlier, West Indies lost their 10th wicket in the morning after only five balls to be all out for 268, a lead of 187. Legspinner Yasir Shah finished with innings figures of 7-94, his 10th test five-for.

Pakistan scored 393 in reply to West Indies' first-innings 312 at Kensington Oval.

The deciding third Test starts on Wednesday (May 10) in Dominica. Pakistan are seeking their first Test-series win in the Caribbean.

Misbah-ul-Haq and Younis Khan are retiring from Test cricket at the end of this series, and both will want to forget this match.

Misbah fell one short of his century in the first innings but was dismissed for a duck by Gabriel in the second after being comfortably caught at gully by Shai Hope.

Younis, who reached 10,000 Test runs in the first Test, failed miserably in the second with 0 and 5 after Jason Holder (3-23) trapped him leg before wicket.

Babar Azam had already gone, facing four balls in the entire Test and not scoring a run. With Pakistan 27-3, all hope was on Misbah. The captain is used to coming into bat with his team struggling he entered at 24-3 in the first Test - and smashed two straight sixes en route to victory.

But the chase was bigger this time, and Pakistan never recovered from his dismissal by Gabriel at 30/4.

Left merely to survive, Sarfraz and Mohammad Amir (20) offered the only serious resistance, sharing 42 for the eighth wicket.

AP