West Indies tour: India's 15-man squad announced

Bengaluru, June 15: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) today (June 15) announced a 15-man Indian squad for the limited overs tour to the West Indies.

Ind-WI series schedule

Youngsters Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav have been included while Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma, who are currently playing in Champions Trophy in England are omitted. Virat Kohli will continue to lead the side.

India will play 5 One Day Internationals and 1 Twenty20 International against West Indies from June 23.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee met earlier today to select the India Cricket Team for the upcoming India's tour of the West Indies, 2017," BCCI's acting secretary Amitabh Choudhary said in a media advisory on Thursday.

"The administrative staff of the Indian Cricket Team will continue for the tour of West Indies," he added.

BCCI did not mention of the coaching staff. Recently, BCCI's Committee of Administrators' (COA) head Vinod Rai had said Anil Kumble will continue as the coach subject to his availability. Kumble's contract ends with the Champions Trophy, on June 18.

India squad

1. Virat Kohli (captain), 2. Shikhar Dhawan, 3. Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), 4. Ajinkya Rahane, 5. Mahendra Singh Dhoni (wicketkeeper), 6. Yuvraj Singh, 7. Kedar Jadhav, 8. Hardik Pandya, 9. Ravichandran Ashwin, 10. Ravindra Jadeja, 11. Mohammed Shami, 12. Umesh Yadav, 13. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, 14. Kuldeep Yadav, 15. Dinesh Karthik (wicketkeeper).

OneIndia News