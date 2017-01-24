West Indies hoping for quick resolution to Darren Bravo dispute: Courtney Browne

Bridgetown (Barbados), Jan 24: Chairman of selectors Courtney Browne is hoping the stand-off between Test batsman Darren Bravo and the West Indies Cricket Board can be solved quickly, so the player can return to action.

Darren Bravo axed by WICB following Twitter outburst over 'big idiot' remark

Bravo has not played competitive cricket since he was sent home from the tour of Zimbabwe for a controversial tweet which was critical of WICB President Dave Cameron and has been left out of the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force squad for the Regional Super50 pending a resolution of the matter, reports CMC.



"Darren is one of our better players and very talented young man," Browne told Line and Length Network on Monday.

"Obviously it was sad to lose him but at times these things happen. You just need to deal with it, get it over with and get him back out on the field playing cricket."

The 27-year-old Bravo is the West Indies' premier batsman who has been a trump card for Red Force in previous Super50 tournaments.

Bravo found himself in trouble last November when he labelled Cameron a "big idiot" in a Twitter outburst, in response to the Jamaican administrator stating that Bravo had been offered only a Grade C retainer contract because of his "poor performance" and declining averages.

The WICB slammed Bravo's behaviour as "inappropriate and unacceptable" and cancelled his match/tour contract.

Browne said he did not expect Bravo to become available until the matter was resolved.

"I know there are supposed to be some discussions with Darren's team and also the West Indies Cricket Board and until that is settled, I don't think we'll have much going on in terms of Darren playing cricket."

