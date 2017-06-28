West Indies call up uncapped Kyle Hope and Sunil Ambris for remaining three ODIs against India

Antigua, June 28: West Indies Cricket have announced the 13-men squad for remaining three ODIs against India on Wednesday (June 28).

Uncapped Kyle Hope and Sunil Ambris have been called up into the side to replace Jonathan Carter and Kesrick Williams.

Both the uncapped players Hope and Ambris are yet to make their international debut for their country.

Hope has opened for West Indies A during their tour of Sri Lanka last year. He scored a hundred and 81 in the three matches played against Sri Lanka.

"Sunil Ambris and Kyle Hope are two very promising young batsmen who have been selected on the basis of strong performances in our competitions," Courtney Browne, Cricket West Indies' chairman of selectors, was quoted by WI media release.

"Kyle opened on our last A team one-day tour to Sri Lanka and had some very good performances. In addition, he also had a good showing opening the batting for the Trinidad & Tobago Red Force franchise in this year's PCL competition.

"Sunil did well in our Regional Super50 One-Day tournament and also had a good showing in this year's PCL first-class tournament for Windward Islands Volcanoes, and therefore will fit within our middle order. They will be up against a good Indian team and they have an opportunity to show their skills and contribute to a stronger team performance."

West Indies will play the third ODI in Antigua on Friday (June 3) and fourth ODI will also be held at the same venue, before teams travel to Jamaica for the final ODI and a T20 International.

India lead the series 1-0 after defeating Windies by 105-runs in the second ODI at Port of Spain. The series opener was washed out.

West Indies Squad: Jason Holder (Captain), Sunil Ambris, Devendra Bishoo, Roston Chase, Miguel Cummins, Kyle Hope, Shai Hope (WK), Alzarri Joseph, Evin Lewis, Jason Mohammed, Ashley Nurse, Kieran Powell, Rovman Powell.

