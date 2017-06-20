West Indies announce unchanged squad for first two ODIs against India

Port of Spain, June 20: The West Indies have named an unchanged 13-member squad, which played against Afghanistan, for the first two ODIs against India.

India tour of WI: Schedule; India squad

India and West Indies will play 5 ODIs and a T20I, starting June 23.





West Indies, who failed to qualify to the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, played an ODI series against Afghanistan which was drawn 1-1.

Pacer Shannon Gabriel will not be a part of the West Indies team for the first two match since he is still rehabilitating from an injury that forced him out of the Afghanistan series.

Jason Holder will be leading the team, which is ranked ninth in the ODIs.

Youngsters Rishabh Pant and Kuldeep Yadav have been included while Jasprit Bumrah and Rohit Sharma, who were part of the Champions Trophy squad in England, are omitted. Virat Kohli will continue to lead the side.

If West Indies do not perform well against India and get necessary points, they will have to go through the qualifiers to make it to the World Cup 2019.

Team India on the other hand are ranked 3rd in the ICC ODI rankings after losing against Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2017.

The opening two ODIs between India and West Indies will be played at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain. While the third and the fourth matches will be hosted at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua. The final ODI and the lone T20I will be played at the Sabina Park in Jamaica.

OneIndia News