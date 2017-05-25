Well-rounded attack makes India favourites in Champions Trophy 2017: Erapalli Prasanna

New Delhi, May 25: Spin great Erapalli Prasanna feels India's well-rounded attack make them favourites to defend the Champions Trophy they won four years ago.

CT 17: Full Schedule

"I feel India and Australia are two most well-balanced teams. They should make the final. India especially have a very good attack with six specialist bowlers," Prasanna told PTI.

The former off-spinner further said that tweakers R Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja will play a major role, just like they did in 2013.

Jadeja was India's leading wicket-taker in the tournament with 12 wickets at an average of 12.13 while Ashwin took eight wickets at 22.62.

"I also wanted to see Kuldeep Yadav in the squad but probably the selectors did not pick him considering the tournament is in England where you would need seamers and all four pacers that we have will prove more than a handful," said Prasanna.

"The 20 overs bowled by spinners will also be crucial. It is a 50-over game and their job will be to stem the flow of runs and take wickets in the middle overs."

The 77-year-old added that fact nine of 15 current squad members played in the 2013 edition gives the side a settled look.

"We have a lot of experience in this current squad. The core remains the same which is the biggest advantage.

"With nine out of 15 from the current squad being part of the victorious 2013 squad, there will be a certain sense of familiarity with the conditions and that will help our team," the veteran said.

PTI