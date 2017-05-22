We will be back in IPL 2018, announce Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

Chennai, May 22: As curtains came down on the 10th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), it marked the exit of 2 teams and also re-entry of 2 for next season.

At the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians (MI) edged Rising Pune Supergiant (RPS) by 1 run in the final to lift the IPL 2017 trophy.

For the next season, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) will be back. Gujarat Lions (GL) and RPS will go out of the tournament.

CSK and RR were banned for 2 years due to corruption. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had invited bids and GL, RPS won to play for 2 years.

Now, Chennai fans are rejoicing as they get ready to welcome their favourite "Yellow Brigade" back.

CSK's official Twitter handle was quick to announce that they will return to the Twenty20 league in 2018. "Next Summer, we will be there! #ManyHappyReturnsOfCSK," they tweeted after IPL 2017 final on Sunday night.

In another tweet, they wrote, "Our awesome home will also be back in @IPL next Summer! #whistlepodu #ManyHappyReturnsOfCSK."

Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led CSK won 2 IPL titles. Dhoni is the most successful captain in IPL's history. For the past 2 years, he played for RPS, last season as captain. In this year's IPL, Steve Smith led RPS.

OneIndia News