Must-see video: Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar praise 'phenomenal' Virat Kohli on Pakistani channel

New Delhi, Jan 24: India's batting masterclass Virat Kohli earning laurels from former Indian legends for his phenomenal form is nothing new.

Recently, the Indian skipper was also applauded by former Pakistan greats like Wasim Akram, Shoaib Akhtar and Saqlain Mushtaq during a chat show in a Pakistani channel.



In the television discussion, former Pakistan cricketers also asked cricketers from their own country to learn from Kohli's dedication and passion.

Former Pakistan speedsters, Akram and Akhtar, lauded Kohli's transformation as a cricketer. (Kohli is from another planet: Vaughan)

Legendary Pakistan spinner Saqlain Mushtaq, who was recently in India as England's spin consultant during Test series, looked particularly in awe of Kohli's sensational batting.

Mushtaq was impressed with Kohli's fitness regime and discipline. He even narrated a meeting with Kohli at the gym where the 28-year-old was having corn instead of chapatis to keep himself fit.

"I asked him why he is having corn at this time and he said its because he doesn't have roti so as to remain fit. He is the most energetic person, whether it is in the gym, in training or on the field. He is very disciplined about aspects like sleeping, eating and so on," he said.

Akram also rued that none of the Pakistan cricketers come and seek suggestions from former cricketers unlike their Indian counterparts, who always look for an opportunity to spend time with legends on how to improve their game.

Akhtar also praised young Indian cricketers like KL Rahul, Kedar Jadhav and Karun Nair and their passion to excel whenever they get a chance and lamented it as the big difference between success of Team India and Pakistan.

