Want to show prowess in T20 format too, looking forward to play in IPL: Cheteshwar Pujara

Mumbai, Jan 24: Known for his proficiency in Tests and a prolific scorer in first class cricket, Cheteshwar Pujara has set himself a task - of forcing people to take notice of his prowess in the T20 format too and play in the upcoming Indian Premier League season.

"I definitely want to make a mark in that particular format. I have done well in T20 matches. I played in DY Patil T20 tournament (in Navi Mumbai) and got a hundred and two fifties. I am very confident that I can play well in other formats of the game," said Pujara after leading Rest of India to a six-wicket victory over new Ranji Trophy champions Gujarat in the Irani Cup match here on Tuesday (Jan 24).



Pujara, who has been in top form in first class cricket, has not been seen in the same light in the limited over formats, especially in the slam-bang T20 matches and did not play in the last two IPL editions.

He is now eager to return to the cash-rich and glamorous league this year, saying he's improved his strike rate and plays more shots in the shortest format of the game.

"I am looking forward to play in IPL. I have prepared well, especially when it comes to T20, I have more number of shots. I did well in the DY Patil T20 trophy. So probably I will play in domestic T20 tournaments (Syed Mustaq Ali Trophy). If I play well, surely there will be an opportunity.

"I just will have to keep playing other formats and keep scoring runs and probably I will have to wait for my opportunity. I am improving, playing more shots and playing with higher strike rate. So probably that's (stamped as a Test specialist) just the tag, a perception that will change in time to come," he remarked.

