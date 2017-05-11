VVS Laxman awarded Honorary Life Membership of MCC

VVS Laxman is the latest Indian to be awarded the prestigious Honorary Life Membership of MCC.

By:
London, May 11: Former India batsman VVS Laxman was today (May 11) awarded the honorary life membership of Marylebone Cricket Club (MCC).

The 42-year-old joined Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, Virender Sehwag and other Indians in the prestigious list.

Laxman said: "It's an absolute honour to become a member at such a prestigious and historic cricket club. I have always admired the rich heritage the Club stands for and I look forward to being a part of the incredible culture of the Club."

John Stephenson, MCC Assistant Secretary (Cricket), said: "It's a pleasure to welcome VVS Laxman as an Honorary Life Member of the Club.

"He was a wonderfully talented batsman and a fantastic servant to cricket in India, making him fully deserving of this honour.

"It was always a joy to watch him when he played here and we look forward to him returning to Lord's as an MCC Member."

Laxman, of the finest batsmen the game has ever produced, featured in 134 Tests for India. He scored 8,781 Test runs. He also played 85 One Day Internationals.

The affable Hyderabadi played 3 Test matches at the Home of Cricket - Lord's, the first in 2002, when he scored 43 not out and 74, while his last innings at the hallowed turf in 2011 saw him collect 56 runs.

He is now the mentor of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) franchise in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Story first published: Thursday, May 11, 2017, 17:48 [IST]
