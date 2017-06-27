VIVO retains IPL title sponsorship for five years with Rs 2,199 crore bid

Mumbai, June 27: Chinese mobile manufacturing giant VIVO on Tuesday (June 27) retained the title sponsorship for cash-rich Indian Premier League for another five years by bidding to pay Rs 2,199 crore.

BCCI announces OPPO as new Team India sponsor

VIVO bagged the rights for IPL 2018 to 2022 by making an increase of almost 554% from their previous contract. Oppo was the next highest bidder at Rs 1,430 crore.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will get approximately Rs 440 crore per season with this deal.

VIVO retains title sponsorship for IPL 2018-22. They bid Rs.2,199 Crores, 554% increase over the previous contract! pic.twitter.com/6D7RXooTvB — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) June 27, 2017

The board had invited applications through its Invitation to Tender process from parties to bid for the title sponsorship rights, starting August 1 2017 and ending on July 31, 2022.

Vivo had reportedly paid Rs 100 crore per year to bag the title sponsorship right of the cash-rich league for a two-year period i.e. 2016 and 2017.

Vivo had taken over from PepsiCo in 2014-15. PepsiCo had paid Rs 396 crore for five years in 2013. The new deal is five-and-a-half times more than what PepsiCo had bid.

OPPO Mobiles India Private Limited were in March, this year, were named as the new team sponsor for the Indian Cricket Team.

Oppo put in a record bid of Rs 1,079 crore for five years (2017-2021). This was almost five times the previous bid (Star India's). The second highest bidder was Vivo with a bid of Rs 768 crore.

OneIndia News