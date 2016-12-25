Virender Sehwag turns Santa Claus as cricketers greet fans on Christmas

New Delhi, Dec 25: Cricketers on Sunday (Dec 25) greeted their fans on the occasion of Christmas.
Cricketers across the globe took to Twitter to wish their fans and also shared images of their celebration.
Virat Kohli rated No. 1 in Lord's Cricket Ground list
Several current and former cricketers greeted their fans on micro-blogging site. Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag posted his image on Twitter handle in which he was dressed as Santa Claus.
The festival in celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Jesus Christ. Billions of faithfuls attended the midnight masses which were held across the state celebrating birth of Jesus Christ, followed by traditional dances at various places.
Here's how cricketers greeted fans and celebrated X-Mas:
|
Virender Sehwag
This is how Virender Sehwag greeted fans on Twitter.
|
Shikhar Dhawan
This is how Shikhar Dhawan greeted fans.
|
R Ashwin
Ravichandran Ashwin greets his fans on Twitter.
|
December 25, 2016
Suresh Raina
This is how Suresh Raina greeted fans on Twitter.
|
Chris Gayle
Chris Gayle posted this image on his Instagram account.
|
David Warner
David Warner celebrates Christmas with his family ahead of Boxing Day Test.
|
Keiron Pollard
This is how Keiron Pollard celebrated his X-Mas.
|
Darren Sammy
This is how Darren Sammy celebrated his X-Mas.
Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished the nation on Christmas and said it was a day of service and compassion.
"I wish you all a Merry Christmas. It is the day when people should serve with compassion," Modi said.
Modi said Jesus not only did serve the poor but he "has also appreciated the service done by poor, this is real empowerment".
OneIndia News