Virender Sehwag turns Santa Claus as cricketers greet fans on Christmas

New Delhi, Dec 25: Cricketers on Sunday (Dec 25) greeted their fans on the occasion of Christmas.

Cricketers across the globe took to Twitter to wish their fans and also shared images of their celebration.

Virat Kohli rated No. 1 in Lord's Cricket Ground list

Several current and former cricketers greeted their fans on micro-blogging site. Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag posted his image on Twitter handle in which he was dressed as Santa Claus.

The festival in celebrated to mark the birth of Lord Jesus Christ. Billions of faithfuls attended the midnight masses which were held across the state celebrating birth of Jesus Christ, followed by traditional dances at various places.

Here's how cricketers greeted fans and celebrated X-Mas:

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished the nation on Christmas and said it was a day of service and compassion.

"I wish you all a Merry Christmas. It is the day when people should serve with compassion," Modi said.

Modi said Jesus not only did serve the poor but he "has also appreciated the service done by poor, this is real empowerment".

OneIndia News