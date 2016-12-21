India Vs England: Virender Sehwag trolls 'inventors of cricket' as England suffer 4-0 drubbing

New Delhi, Dec 21: Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag has trolled England cricket team for its humiliating 4-0 loss at the hands of India in the 5-Test series.

After managing a draw in the first Test at Rajkot, England lost four Test matches on the trot by Virat Kohli-led Team India.

Team India defeated England by an innings and 75 runs in the fifth and final Test match at Chennai to register their biggest ever series win.

England's 4-0 drubbing against India forced Sehwag to troll England, who are the inventors of cricket.

Sehwag took to Twitter to express his happiness following Team India's win.

(Virat Kohli's unbeaten streak in Tests will certainly challenge MS Dhoni's ODI captaincy: Ganguly)

Sehwag congratulated Team India over incredible win and lauded Indian spinner Ravindra Jadeja for his career best 7-wicket-haul in the third innings of Chennai Test.

"Yes Yes Yes ! Jaddu, parcel some ladoo to England. Always good to beat the inventors at their game. Next time we should do well in England."

"Congratulations India on a great victory. This 4-0 is sweet. Great display by Jaddu," Sehwag further tweeted.

"Jaddu made Kaddu of England," the Nawab of Najafgarh further tweeted.

This is all what Sehwag tweeted:

Yes Yes Yes ! Jaddu, parcel some ladoo to England. Always good to beat the inventors at their game. Next time we should do well in England. https://t.co/fAevn6P1PS — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 20, 2016

Congratulations India on a great victory. This 4-0 is sweet .

Great display by Jaddu. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 20, 2016

Jaddu made Kaddu of England. https://t.co/m6ShctdIrK — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 20, 2016

Yay ! Welcome to the 300 club @karun126 .

It was very lonely here for the last 12 years 8 months.

It was very lonely here for the last 12 years 8 months.

Wish you the very best Karun.Maza aa gaya! — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 19, 2016

Rahul lega double ka maza.

Nair batting like Shayar. — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 18, 2016

This isn't the first occasion when Sehwag trolled the England cricket team. Earlier, the Delhi dasher trolled British journalist Piers Morgan when the latter made fun of India for winning two medals at Rio Olympics.

Sehwag had then trolled Morgan saying England invented cricket but never won a world cup.

OneIndia News