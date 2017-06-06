Virender Sehwag sends 'two-line resume' to BCCI for India coach job

New Delhi, June 6: Former Indian batsman Virender Sehwag had sent a two-line application to the BCCI for the Indian Cricket Team coach's job, according to The Indian Express' report.

The BCCI immediately asked him to send an elaborate application with a full resume. His application read: "Mentor and a coach of Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League and has played with all these (Indian) boys before."

The Indian Express quoted a BCCI source: "Sehwag being Sehwag has sent his application in two lines. There was no CV attached to it. We had to ask him to send his CV too along with his application. After all it will be the first time he is set to appear for the interview."

Virender Sehwag had served as the team mentor of Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in the recently concluded IPL 2017.

The current Indian national team coach Anil Kumble's contract with the board ends after the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

Kumble was appointed as the head coach last year and has been fairly successful during his stint. The Indian team in the last 1 year has won 5 Test series against West Indies, New Zealand, England, Bangladesh and Australia. They also played two ODI series against New Zealand and England and won both.

Post the Australia series, rumours started floating that the BCCI was unhappy with Anil Kumble and the former Indian bowler also had a fall-out with captain Virat Kohli according to reports.

Just ahead of the Champions Trophy, the BCCI invited applications for the next Indian coach. Other than Sehwag, Tom Moody, Richard Pybus, Dodda Ganesh and Lalchand Rajput have applied for the job.

A three-member BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee comprising of legends like Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman will conduct the coach's interviews in London.

OneIndia News