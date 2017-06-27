Virender Sehwag sends birthday wishes to 'Cricket's James Bond'

Bengaluru, June 27: Virender Sehwag in his usual funny way wished veteran South African fast bowler Dale Steyn on his 34th birthday on Twitter.

The former Indian batsman is known for his wit and humour on the social media platform. He has always wished his colleagues and other celebrities in a funny manner.

File photo: Virender Sehwag
Sehwag on his Twitter handle wrote: "Happy Birthday Cricket's James Bond, Steyn Gun @DaleSteyn62. The stains you caused to the stumps and batsman's toes can't ever be erased ."

Steyn was quick to respond to Sehwag's wish. He replied: "Viru! You legend! Thanx a mill bud"

June 27 is also the birthday of another legendary batsman, England's Kevin Pietersen. Sehwag and Pietersen used to play for the same IPL franchise Delhi Daredevils for 2 years (2012, 2013).

Wishing the former England international, Sehwag wrote: "A very happy birthday @KP24.
When we used to play for Delhi, I always thought, This KP will send the ball to CP"

Story first published: Tuesday, June 27, 2017, 15:32 [IST]
