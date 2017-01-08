Virender Sehwag ridicules website for mistaking Sushant Singh Rajput to be MS Dhoni

New Delhi, Jan 8: Former India opener and master of Twitter, Virender Sehwag, has trolled a UAE-based website after it goofed up on former India captain MS Dhoni's image.
The website mistook actor Sushant Singh Rajput for MS Dhoni and posted an image of the actor in place of the cricketer.
Sushant Singh Rajput played the role of Dhoni in the biopic on former India captain and this could have been a reason for the website on mistaking Dhoni with the Bollywood actor.
The website was, apparently. reporting the news of Dhoni's resignation as India's limited overs skipper and Virat Kohli taking over the reigns of the Indian cricket team in all three formats.
Watching the news, Sehwag, the Nawab of Najafgarh, couldn't stop himself from trolling the website and hoped UAE's air carrier 'Emirates' don't mistake any of his duplicates with him.
This is what the witty cricketer from Delhi had to say about the website's mistake.
Sehwag trolled the UAE website and Emirates airline
Emirates airline assures Sehwag
Meanwhile, Emirates airline responded to Sehwag and assured that they have got his back.
Sehwag's tweet had the fans in splits once again
One of the fans said no one will be able to bring his wit.
Sehwag's tweet had Twitter in splits
Fans couldn't control their laughter
This is what a fan suggested Virender Sehwag.
