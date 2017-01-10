Virender Sehwag rakes in the moolah! 'Twitter Boss' earned Rs 30 lakh through tweets

New Delhi, Jan 10: Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag is having a gala time over micro blogging site Twitter. His unique observations and jokes over social media are a quite a sensation.

The aggressive Delhi opener has made huge fan following on Twitter with his witty and funny tweets. All this has helped Sehwag earn the tag of 'Twitter Boss', for he is getting funnier and funnier with every passing day.



V Sehwag Profile

Gallery

All India Players Recent Match Played: Mumbai Indians won by 23 runs

According to 'Nawab of Najafgarh' he has not only entertained his fans with his tweets but also raked in the moolah with the same.

"I have, in the last six months, made around Rs 30 lakh through my tweets," Sehwag was quoted by Hindustan Times as saying.

As per the star cricketer, several brands are now paying him to tweet and that is the reason for his whopping income from Twitter.

Sehwag has developed the knack of giving unique twist to even most serious of the news and his distinctive birthday wishes to fellow cricketers are equally hilarious.

Fans eagerly wait for his funny birthday wishes to cricketers and celebrities.

Sehwag, who joined Twitter in 2009, has over 8.19 million followers on the micro-blogging site and the numbers are rapidly increasing.

The explosive opening batsman has also spread his wings to become a humourist on YouTube where he shares 'Viru Ke Funde'.

Here are a few of his hilarious tweets:

OneIndia News