Bengaluru, June 1: Virender Sehwag is one of the candidates in the fray to take up Team India's coaching job, it has emerged today (June 1).

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had invited applications for the position of head coach of Team India. The last date was yesterday (May 31) and the Board has received 6 applications, according to "ANI".

Four Indians are in the fray including the current coach Anil Kumble. Sehwag, Lalchand Rajput and former India fast bowler Dodda Ganesh are the others.

A tweet from "ANI" news agency said, "Tom Moody,Virender Sehwag, Lalchand Rajput,Doda Ganesh,Richard Pybus and Anil Kumble have applied for post of team coach: BCCI Sources."

When contacted by OneIndia, Ganesh confirmed that he had applied for the post. "Yes I have applied for Team India coaching job. Let us see what happens," he said.

Sehwag was Kings XI Punjab's (KXIP) mentor at the recently concluded Indian Premier League (IPL). Rajput was India's manager at the successful ICC World Twenty20 campaign in South Africa in 2007.

Former Australian all-rounder Moody has been an international coach previously, with Sri Lanka. He coached Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) recently in IPL.

Last year, Kumble was appointed for a one year term. His contract will end after the ICC Champions Trophy 2017, which began in England today.

The coach will be selected by BCCI's Cricket Advisory Committee (CAC) of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly and VVS Laxman.

Recently, there have been rumours of rift between Kumble and India captain Virat Kohli which led to BCCI advertising for the post of head coach.

OneIndia News