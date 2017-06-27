Virender Sehwag pays tribute to musical maestro RD Burman on his birth anniversary

New Delhi, June 27: Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag on Tuesday (June 27) remembered the iconic Indian music composer RD Burman on his 78th birth anniversary.

The 'Nawab of Najafgarh' took to Twitter to pay his tributes to the late musical maestro.

Sehwag, who is an avid music lover, also mentioned the song composed by Pancham Da (RD Burman was fondly called) which he used to sing while batting.

"Remembering the legend #RDBurman ji on Pancham Jayanti. Remember singing 'Aane waala Pal ' frequently while batting, @ashabhosle ji !," tweeted Sehwag.

Remembering the legend #RDBurman ji on Pancham Jayanti. Remember singing 'Aane waala Pal ' frequently while batting, @ashabhosle ji ! pic.twitter.com/AqEx6EzT3h — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 27, 2017

Pancham Da, who died on January 4 1994, is hailed as one of the greatest music directors in the Indian film industry. He composed music for 331 films, mainly Hindi and Bengali. His work with legendary singers Kishore Kumar and Asha Bhosle, his wife are still loved by Hindi music lovers.

Sehwag, who is widely remembered for his explosive opening batting for India, used to seek refuge in songs to keep him focussed while batting.

Not just Sehwag, Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar - who was named after the RD Burman's father and legendary composer Sachin Dev Burman - too used to listen to the music before coming to bat.

Sehwag, meanwhile, greeted cricketers Kevin Pietersen and Dale Steyn who are celebrating their birthdays today.

He greeted both in his own unique style.

Happy Birthday Cricket's James Bond, Steyn Gun @DaleSteyn62 .The stains you caused to the stumps and batsman's toes can't ever be erased . pic.twitter.com/jHItGQlwz4 — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 27, 2017

A very happy birthday @KP24.

When we used to play for Delhi,I always thought,

This KP will send the ball to CP 😃 pic.twitter.com/hRJWoUPiDW — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) June 27, 2016

