'Witty' Virender Sehwag greets Saqlain Mushtaq on his birthday, trolls legendary Pakistan spinner

New Delhi, Dec 29: Former India opener Virender Sehwag on Thursday (December 29) wished former Pakistan legend Saqlain Mushtaq on his birthday.

The Nawab of Najafgarh greeted Mushtaq but in his trademark unique style as Mushtaq turned 40 on Thursday (Dec 29).



Sehwag shared a video on Twitter in which the Indian cricketer hit the Pakistani off-spinner for a six to complete his maiden Test triple at Multan in March, 2004.

"A very happy birthday dear @Saqlain_Mushtaq. Stay blessed and Thank you for the memories. Enjoying watching this in loop," tweeted Sehwag.

A very happy birthday dear @Saqlain_Mushtaq .

Stay blessed and Thank you for the memories. Enjoying watching this in loop. pic.twitter.com/QOryy3L2TF — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 29, 2016

The Delhi dasher plundered Pakistan bowlers had even made a mockery of Mushtaq's bowling as the off-spinner leaked whopping 204 runs in 43 overs in the first innings.

The disappointing performance against India at Multan and hammmering at Sehwag's hands proved to be his final Test match.

Mushtaq grabbed 208 runs in the 49 Tests and took 288 runs in 169 ODIs for Pakistan.

Sehwag's memorable knock shattered several records as he became first Indian cricketer to slam 300 runs, that too on a foreign soil.

With the help of Sehwag's mammoth innings, India defeated Pakistan by an innings and 52 runs in the first Test match.

India's batting maestro Sachin Tendulkar scored unbeaten 194 in that very match.

Untill recently, Sehwag, who did it twice, remained lone Indian to score 300 runs in Tests.

Karun Nair (303*) became only the second Indian to slam a triple hundred. Sehwag welcomed Nair into the elite club, where he had been sitting alone for 12-long years.

