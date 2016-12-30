Virender Sehwag greets Joe Root on his birthday, says 'all lines in this Root are busy'

New Delhi, Dec 30: Former India opener Virender Sehwag on Friday (Dec 30) wished England batsman Joe Root on his birthday.

Virender Sehwag greets Saqlain Mushtaq on his birthday

Sehwag, who is known for greeting cricketers with a twist, greeted Root as he turned 26 on Friday.



The Nawab of Najafgarh, took to his Twitter handle and said all lines in this 'Root' are busy.

Sehwag hailed the right-handed top order batsman from England as a top cricketer who is always busy and hungry for runs. Sehwag also praised Root for knowing his strengths.

"Happy Birthday Joe Root. All lines in this Root are busy. Top player, hungry player. Knows his roots @root66," tweeted Sehwag.

Happy Birthday Joe Root.

All lines in this Root are busy. Top player, hungry player .Knows his roots@root66 . — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) December 30, 2016

Root had a fanstastic year 2016 in which he accumulated 2,567 runs (1477 Test, 796 ODI, T20Is 297) in 39 international games with a highest score of 254.

With 1477 runs in 17 Test matches, Root ended 2016 as the highest run-getter of the year in the longer format.

Root averaged 49.23 in 2016, with 254 against Pakistan being his highest.

The Yorkshire batsman blasted 3 Test tons and 10 half centuries (most by any batsman in 2016) in the year. But he was beaten by Virat Kohli and Pakistan's Azhar Ali, in terms of Test average.

