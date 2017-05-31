Virender Sehwag to fans: Share your plans for 'epic' India-Pakistan CT 17 match

New Delhi, May 31: Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag has asked his fans to share their plans with him for the high-octane match between India and Pakistan in the Champions Trophy 2017.

Sehwag is part of the broadcaster's commentary panel for the 50-over global tournament, starting June 1.

Like every cricket fan, the Nawab of Najafgarh too seems to be excited about Team India's opening game against arch rivals Pakistan on June 4.

The match between the two Asian giants is the most sought after match of the tournament for it certainly be the most viewed contest of the tournament.

Sehwag took to his Twitter handle to share an image from stands at The Oval, England, and wrote, "Retweet if you can't wait for June 4th. Also, share your plans of how you will watch the epic encounter. #IndvPak."

The cricketer just tried to charge the fans before the highly anticipated encounter between the two neighbouring countries.

Retweet if you can't wait for June 4th. Also, share your plans of how you will watch the epic encounter.#IndvPak pic.twitter.com/eS4F7WZksU — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) May 31, 2017

India-Pakistan bilateral relations are not good, therefore rivalry between these teams it becomes something more than just a match when they face each other in an ICC tournament.

The two teams will face each other after a gap of more than a year in a much anticipated group match. The tickets of the most sought after game of the tournament have already been sold out.

Broadcasters too are trying their very best to attract as many viewers as possible for this contest and hence, came up with another ad campaign ahead of the match.

The latest ad campaign on this contest is titled #SabseBadaMoh after the popular 'Mauka-Mauka' advertisements.

It must be noted that Champions Trophy is the only ICC event where Pakistan have defeated India. Men In Blue have been defeated by Men In Green, twice in this tournament so far.

Thus, the contest between the two teams adds up to the excitement.

