Virat, Rohit, Ajinkya thank captain MS Dhoni for shaping up their careers

New Delhi, Jan 6: As Mahendra Singh Dhoni stepped down as the captain of limited overs format, star cricketers of Indian cricket team paid rich tributes to the charismatic India skipper.

Ind-Eng series schedule; Dhoni steps down; Photo gallery

MS Dhoni played a crucial role in shaping up the career of star cricketers including Test captain Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Ajinkya Rahane, among others.

The 35-year-old wicketkeeper batsman from Ranchi not only emerged as the best finisher in the history of Indian cricket but also became the one of the greatest captains in the history of game.

He is the only captain in history to have won all three International Cricket Council's (ICC) global trophies - World Twenty20 (2007), World Cup (2011) and Champions Trophy (2013).

(England series: India ODI, T20I squads announced; Virat Kohli named captain)

Dhoni is India's most successful captain in all 3 formats - Tests, ODIs and T20Is. He led India in 60 Tests with 27 wins. In ODIs, he was at the helm for 199 matches, winning 110 and losing 74 (4 tied and 11 no results). In 72 T20Is as captain, he won 42 and lost 28 (2 no results).

Overall, Dhoni led India in 331 matches across all 3 formats. This is a world record. The next best is Ricky Ponting of Australia with 324 games.

In his illustrious career as Captain Cool, Dhoni saw giants of Indian cricket exit the game. Cricketing legends such as Sachin Tendulkar, VVS Laxman, Rahul Dravid, Sourav Ganguly, Anil Kumble and Virender Sehwag retired under Dhoni's captaincy.

Captain Cool was, thus, faced with a challenge to develop a young side that could regain the lost glory of Indian cricket. Slowly and gradually Dhoni helped these talented youngsters, gave them ample opportunities and created a conducive atmosphere for them to expand their wings.

Dhoni shielded his players from criticism and encouraged them to play their natural games.

Dhoni's patience and confidence in the bench strength have finally started bearing fruits. India comfortably sit at the top of ICC Test rankings and are a force to reckon with in other formats too.

Several present cricketers in the Indian team understand the importance of MS Dhoni in their career and owe their success to Dhoni.

Here's how current Indian cricketers thanked MS Dhoni for shaping up their careers:

Thanks for always being the leader a youngster wants to have around him. You'll always be my captain @msdhoni Bhai 😊😊 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 6, 2017 Virat Kohli MS Dhoni will always be my captain, said Virat Kohli. A true leader @msdhoni he influenced so many cricketing careers including mine when he asked me to open in the ICC Champions Trophy — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) January 4, 2017 Rohit Sharma: Opener Rohit Sharma thanked MS Dhoni for giving him time to prove himself. Rohit said he'll miss Dhoni's leadership. “Thank you @msdhoni bhai for being a leader that I have learnt a lot from.Thank you my first international captain! — ajinkyarahane88 (@ajinkyarahane88) January 5, 2017 Ajinkya Rahane: "A leader is one who knows the way, goes the way, and shows the way. Ultimately, leadership is not about glorious crowning acts. It's about keeping your team focused on a goal and motivated to do their best to achieve it," said Rahane on Dhoni. The champions trophy last over discussion before and during the over will always remain etched in my memory.Great victories with #msdhoni — Ashwin Ravichandran (@ashwinravi99) January 5, 2017 R Ashwin "What an unbelievable ride it's been #msdhoni, u managed to pull through some stellar records as a leader. Wield the willow wild now," said Ashwin. One of the best captain in world cricket and good friend. Thanks for always being there and am happy will keep playing with you @msdhoni — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) January 5, 2017 Shikhar Dhawan: Dhawan hails Dhoni as the best captain in the world. India's most successful captain @msdhoni who translated his vision into reality.Inspired many to dream more, do more and become more.Salute! pic.twitter.com/YjWnAgl7VQ — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) January 4, 2017 Suresh Raina Suresh Raina salutes Dhoni for his leadership skills.

OneIndia News