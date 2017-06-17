Virat Kohli wishes Indian hockey team ahead of HWL clash against Pakistan

London, June 17: On Sunday (June 18) while all eyes will be on the ICC Champions Trophy final between India and Pakistan at The Oval, a few kilometres away at the Lee Valley Hockey and Tennis Centre, the arch-rivals will be seen battling it out in a Group Stage ongoing Hockey World League (HWL) Semi Final.

Cricket captain Virat Kohli, who is leading the men-in-blue for the first time in a major International Cricket Council (ICC) tournament, wished his hockey counterparts the best ahead of the marquee clash.

Addressing the pre-match press conference, Kohli said he had never tried his hand at hockey but is confident that the Indian team will come out with flying colours.

"I wish our hockey team all the best. I have never tried my hand in it but they are pretty good, so they will be fine," Kohli said.

Applauding the hockey stars for their guts, the 28-year-old cricketer also revealed his fear of getting hit in the face in a hockey match.

"I played with synthetic hockey balls in indoors but never tried (field) hockey. I feel its very scary. Getting hit in the face, I don't know how those guys do it from the penalty corner.

"It needs a lot of guts to do that," he said.

The Indian cricket team will head into Sunday's final against Pakistan as the defending champions, having won the title in 2013.

