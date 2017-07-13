Virat Kohli uploads Punam Raut's image instead of Mithali Raj in Facebook post, gets trolled

New Delhi, July 13: India skipper Virat Kohli faced embarrassment following goof-up on his congratulatory message to Indian women's cricket team skipper Mithali Raj on Facebook.

Kohli on Wednesday (July 12) joined fellow cricketers to congratulate Raj, who became first woman cricketer to score 6000 ODI runs, during match against Australia in the ongoing ICC Women's World Cup 2017.

Screenshot of Virat Kohli's post, which he deleted later.

Raj (34) surpassed former England skipper Charlotte Edwards' record of 5992 ODI runs and became highest run-getter in the women's cricket.

Kohli, the Indian men's cricket team skipper, posted on his Facebook account to hail Raj's achievement but the cricketer uploaded India cricketer Punam Raut's image by mistake.

Fans trolled Kohli for his folly and after getting trolled on the social media, the Delhi batsman deleted the post. 

Raut, who's image Kohli uploaded in his post, slammed a spectacular century against Australia and cemented a 100-plus stand with Raj for the second wicket.

Raj, who is often dubbed as Sachin Tendulkar of women's cricket, breached the 6000 mark in style as she hammered Kristen Beams for a massive six over her head during the game against Australia. She was dismissed for 69 (114b 4x4 1x6) by Beams on her own delivery in an attempt to score quickly.

India, however, were defeated by 8 wickets in the match as Australia chased the target of 227 for the loss of 2 wicket.

Story first published: Thursday, July 13, 2017, 15:23 [IST]
