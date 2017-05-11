Virat Kohli thanks Audi India for upgrading his car collection

New Delhi, May 11: Team India skipper Virat Kohli's love for speed is not hidden from anyone. The Delhi cricketer has, on several occasions, expressed his love for sports cars and his desire to run these high speed vehicles on the road.

Kohli has several sports cars into his collection and the 28-year-old took to Twitter to reveal a latest entrant to his fleet.

Kohli, who is the brand ambassador of Audi in India, as been gifted an Audi Q7 by the German car maker.

"Thanks @AudiIN for upgrading my ride to this stylish beast. Love it 👌😎 #Quatro #AudiQ7," Kohli tweeted.

Thanks @AudiIN for upgrading my ride to this stylish beast. Love it 👌😎 #Quatro #AudiQ7 pic.twitter.com/x6yiJZoY6f — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) May 11, 2017

Kohli and his former captain MS Dhoni have always expressed their love for speed and cars.

A few years ago, Kohli revealed that he and Dhoni decided to race in their cars, on one night in Delhi, which the current Test captain won driving at Formula 1 speed.

Kohli didn't have a memorable season in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 as his team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) failed to make it to the playoffs.

Like Kohli, Dhoni too has a big collection of cars and bikes of all sorts. The 35-year-old former India skipper is often seen riding his bikes and driving his cars on Ranchi roads when he's not on national duty.

Earlier last year, the images of Dhoni driving his car from Ranchi airport before ODI against New Zealand in his home town went viral.

