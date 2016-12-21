Virat Kohli's unbeaten streak in Tests will certainly challenge MS Dhoni's ODI captaincy: Ganguly

New Delhi, Dec 21: Former India captain Sourav Ganguly has praised Team India's historic 4-0 series win against England and also hailed Virat Kohli's captaincy skills.

Virat Kohli has led this young Indian side to register 18 successive Test victories and five back to back series wins.



Kohli's brilliant performance as captain of the Test team will once again intensify the long standing ODI captaincy debate.

Even the former India skipper felt Virat's success in Tests will pose pressure upon India's limited overs skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni in the upcoming ODI series against England.

In an interview to Aaj Tak Ganguly said upcoming series will be critical one for the wicket-keeper batsman and feels the selectors should to start planning accordingly for the 2019 World Cup.

(Dhoni will have no qualms playing under Kohli's leadership in ODIs: Aakash Chopra)

"While it is a justified question and I am sure Virat Kohli's Test success will put pressure on the selectors, I think Virat will have to wait (for some time). He will become the captain in ODIs too one day and it's just a matter of when. But the selectors will mull who they see as captain in the 2019 World Cup and then plan accordingly. I feel the (limited-overs) England series will be critical for Dhoni."

Earlier, former India opener Aakash Chopra too opined Kohli should be made skipper if the selectors do not feel incumbent skipper - Dhoni- can continue till the 2019 cricket World Cup after Champions Trophy 2017.

He also said that Dhoni, who is nearing the dusk of his career, would have no problems playing under the leadership of Kohli.

"Yes, Dhoni can surely play under Kohli in ODI," Chopra said during commentary of the India's ongoing fifth and final Test against England at the MA Chidambaram Stadium here.

"But that's a call selectors need to take post the Champions trophy in 2017. If they don't view Dhoni as a captain in 2019, it's only fair to give Kohli two years before the event," he added.

However, India defeated New Zealand in the ODI series under Dhoni's captaincy.

The Kohli-led team completed a 4-0 series success and ended the year as the top-ranked Test side in the world. India set a new record, being unbeaten in 18 Tests.

Team India's 2017 journey begins with the 3-match One Day International series against England on January 15 in Pune.

OneIndia News