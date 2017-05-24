Virat Kohli, Team India to watch 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' before leaving for Champions Trophy 2017

Mumbai, May 24: Amidst worries over latest massacre in Manchester, Indian cricket team is all set to fly for United Kingdom on Wednesday (May 24) midnight to participate in the Champions Trophy 2017.

Champions Trophy 2017: Full Schedule

Before their departure, Virat Kohli and company will be getting a rare opportunity to attend the special screening of their idol Sachin Tendulkar's biopic, 'Sachin: A Billion Dreams' in Mumbai.

The initiative has been taken up by the 'Master Blaster' himself. He has invited Men In Blue to watch the biopic before they embark upon tour to the United Kingdom.

The legend himself will be accompanying the Indian cricketers during the movie.

Sources close to Tendulkar revealed, on condition of anonymity, "Sachin Paji might also invite a couple of former cricketers like Sunil Gavaskar, VVS Laxman and Anil Kumble watch the movie."

The objective of inviting Indian cricketers to watch the movie is to give the cricketers motivation before they set off for the United Kingdom to defend their Champions Trophy title.

Team India will take on arch rivals Pakistan in their opening game in the ICC event, on June 4.

There are several cricketers in this current Indian team who have idolised Tendulkar as their hero, since their childhood.

Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Yuvraj Singh, Rohit Sharma, Ajinkya Rahane have all taken inspiration from the cricketing legend.

The current Indian skipper is often compared with Tendulkar. Kohli's consistency has forced several former cricketers to compare him with the Master Blaster.

Kohli has idolised Tendulkar since his childhood. On the day when Sachin retired from international cricket at Wankhede Stadium, an emotional Kohli had almost given one of his special gifts, presented by his late father, to Sachin. But Tendulkar restrained himself, finally.

Yuvraj is another cricketer in the team, who is a die-hard Tendulkar fan. Yuvraj did not hide after giving the statement that he had played cricket only to follow Sachin. The left-handed batsman had dedicated his World Cup 2011 triumph to Tendulkar.

Thus, it will no doubt be an excellent gift from Tendulkar himself to call upon the Indian team for a boost before they begin their journey for Champions Trophy.

OneIndia News