Virat Kohli takes a break from IPL, goes out for lunch date with 'lady love' Anushka Sharma

Stressed after dismal show in the IPL 2017, Virat Kohli found some solace in lady love Anushka Sharma's company during a lunch date in Bengaluru.

By:
Bengaluru, May 9: Team India skipper Virat Kohli was spotted having a gala time with his actor girl friend Anushka Sharma as the couple went for a lunch date on Monday (May 8).

Social media is abuzz with their latest pictures as the couple were snapped together in the garden city, which is the home to Kohli's Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise RCB.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma spotted together. Image: Instagram

'Virushka', as called by their fans lovingly, spent some quality time together as they complimented each other in royal black outfits.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper, Kohli, didn't have the best of memories in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017.

Neither he nor his team performed well in the tenth edition of the cash-rich league.

The finalists of the previous season, RCB, are languishing at the bottom of the points table and lost 10 out of 13 games they have played this year, one game was washed out due to rain.

Kohli, who set the IPL 9 on fire with his explosive batting performance, couldn't do much with the bat either.

From 9 games he managed to score just 250 runs, including 3 fifties. These figures are so unlike Kohli, who scored whopping 973 runs in the last season.

Having already been knocked out of the play-offs race, Kohli earlier took to Twitter to apologise to his fans.

It seems in order to cheer her stressed beau up, Anushka joined Kohli for a lunch date in Bengaluru.

Here are the images of Virushka's latest lunch date:

Virat Kohli takes a break from cricket

Virat Kohli and his actress girl friend Anushka Sharma were spotted at a restaurant in Bengaluru.

Kohli-Anushka with Mr Nags

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma along with 'RCB Insider' Mr. Nags were spotted together at Sunny's Restaurant, in the Garden City.

Kohli-Anushka in black outfits

Both Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma sported black coloured clothes, as if to compliment each other. 

Anushka wears Virat's cap

In this image, taken inside the restaurant, Anushka sported Virat's cap. She seemed to cheering her stressed beau up. 

Anushka visited Kohli in last month too

Earlier, Anushka arrived in Bengaluru to provide moral support to Kohli, who was recovering from a shoulder injury during start of the IPL season 10.

Kohli injured his right shoulder while fielding against Australia during third Test match in Dharamsala.

Story first published: Tuesday, May 9, 2017, 22:30 [IST]
