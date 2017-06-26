Virat Kohli surpasses Salman Khan to become most popular Indian celebrity on Facebook

New Delhi, June 26: India's batting mainstay and skipper Virat Kohli's popularity is soaring with every passing day over social media.

The Indian batting sensation reached a new high as he became the most followed celebrity on Facebook with more than 35 million fans.

The 28-year-old batting superstar has surpassed Bollywood star Salman Khan by more than 6,00,000 followers. The prolific Indian batter's popularity on social media has grown at a record pace.

Kohli, who is going through a purple patch in every format of the game, is getting the love and support of cricket fans from across the globe.

As on June 25 2017, the captain of the Indian national cricket team has 35,734,420 likes on social media platform, Facebook.

He's now only behind Prime Minister Narendra Modi with 42.2 million followers.

Kohli has left Bollywood stars like Salman Khan, Deepika Padukone, Priyanka Chopra and even Amitabh Bachchan behind when it comes to followers on Facebook. His girl friend actor Anushka has just 8,416,694 Facebook likes on her official profile.

When it comes to cricketers, the Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper his way ahead of cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar who has 28,536,442 likes on Facebook.

Kohli enjoys more than 16 million followers on Twitter and 14 million on Instagram and is therefore most popular cricketer of all times on social media, around the world.

OneIndia News